Fall front arrives tonight leading to a beautiful stretch of weather

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s the last day of the summer heat as big changes are set to roll in later tonight all due to a fall front.

That frontal passage is expected to occur late today but not before we get one more 90 degree day out of this heat wave. Highs will climb into the low 90s ahead of this front and the humidity will make it feel even hotter. By this evening you’re going to notice the northerly winds kick up and the humidity start to drop like a rock.

Just beautiful weather is ahead as lows dip into the 50s and 60s through the rest of the week with afternoon highs climbing into the upper 70s to low 80s. There will be a good bit of wind blowing out there too as we get a tight pressure gradient between Hurricane Ian and this cooler air mass over us. Sunny skies will dominate the rest of the week’s forecast.

Speaking of Ian, it’s now a hurricane and has its eyes set on the eastern Gulf of Mexico. The current forecast takes the storms intensity up to a Category 4 before slowly weakening as it moves up the West Coast of Florida. This could bring some major impacts to the city of Tampa which doesn’t often get direct hits from hurricanes. The track line remains just off the coast for now but significant surge and wind is likely to impact a large portion of Florida’s West Coast.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.