Fatal shooting in Marrero under investigation, Jefferson sheriff says
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s office is investigating a homicide that occurred in Marrero Sunday (Sept. 25) night.
Deputies were called to the 600 block of Ames Blvd. where they found a man shot and lying unresponsive in the parking lot of a business.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
If you have information that could help investigators, call JPSO.
