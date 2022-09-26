BBB Accredited Business
Fatal shooting in Marrero under investigation, Jefferson sheriff says

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s office is investigating a homicide that occurred in Marrero Sunday (Sept. 25) night.

Deputies were called to the 600 block of Ames Blvd. where they found a man shot and lying unresponsive in the parking lot of a business.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

If you have information that could help investigators, call JPSO.

