Ian poised to become a dangerous major hurricane in the Gulf

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Ian has started to strengthen and is poised to become a large, dangerous hurricane over the Gulf on Tuesday.

The track models remain consistent on this being a Florida storm. The big question is how close does Ian get to the West Coast of Florida? That will determine the ultimate intensity it makes landfall at.

A track into Tampa could yield significant hurricane impacts including a large surge into Tampa Bay which is a surge prone area. If the storm can remain far enough over the Gulf and take aim at places farther up the coast, wind shear should weaken the storm considerably as it tracks to the Big Bend area of Florida. Either way, residents of Florida should be preparing for a hurricane impact.

Right now all things point to the rapid intensification of Ian over the next 24-36 hours. This will likely lead to a strong hurricane approaching the coast of Florida on Wednesday and Thursday of this week.

The only impact Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi can expect from the storm will be gusty winds behind a cool front. Winds will gust to 35 mph for multiple days this week starting on Tuesday.

