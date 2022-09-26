BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Ian poised to become a dangerous major hurricane in the Gulf

The storm will make landfall in Florida
Ian intensifying on Monday
Ian intensifying on Monday(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Ian has started to strengthen and is poised to become a large, dangerous hurricane over the Gulf on Tuesday.

The track models remain consistent on this being a Florida storm. The big question is how close does Ian get to the West Coast of Florida? That will determine the ultimate intensity it makes landfall at.

A track into Tampa could yield significant hurricane impacts including a large surge into Tampa Bay which is a surge prone area. If the storm can remain far enough over the Gulf and take aim at places farther up the coast, wind shear should weaken the storm considerably as it tracks to the Big Bend area of Florida. Either way, residents of Florida should be preparing for a hurricane impact.

Right now all things point to the rapid intensification of Ian over the next 24-36 hours. This will likely lead to a strong hurricane approaching the coast of Florida on Wednesday and Thursday of this week.

The only impact Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi can expect from the storm will be gusty winds behind a cool front. Winds will gust to 35 mph for multiple days this week starting on Tuesday.

Latest Ian Track

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gun-waving woman at Donut King goes viral
Gun-waving woman at Donut King goes viral
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
Satellite projection of Ian in the Gulf
Ian expected to strengthen into a Cat 4 as it enters the Gulf
A woman accused of throwing her baby off a bridge in Houma Friday evening has been arrested.
Woman accused of throwing baby off a bridge in Houma arrested, police say

Latest News

Morning weather update for Mon., Sept. 26 at 6 a.m.
Morning weather update for Mon., Sept. 26 at 6 a.m.
Fall front arrives tonight
Fall front arrives tonight leading to a beautiful stretch of weather
Ian expected to strengthen rapidly in the northern Caribbean before crossing into the Gulf of...
Nicondra: Cold front brings in Fall
Tropical Storm Ian morning update for Sunday, Sept. 25
Se espera que Ian se convierta en categoría 4 al ingresar al Golfo