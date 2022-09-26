BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Kickoff time set for LSU versus Tennessee game

Tiger Stadium
Tiger Stadium(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The SEC has set the kickoff time for the LSU versus Tennessee game.

The Tigers are scheduled to take the field at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 8 in Baton Rouge. The game will air on ESPN.

Below is the complete SEC football schedule on October 8:

  • Tennesse at LSU: 11 a.m. on ESPN
  • Arkansas at Mississippi State: 11 a.m. on SEC Network
  • Missouri at Florida: 11 a.m. on ESPNU
  • Auburn at Georgia: 2:30 p.m. on CBS
  • Ole Miss at Vanderbilt: 3 p.m. on SEC Network
  • South Carolina at Kentucky: 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network
  • Texas A&M at Alabama: 7 p.m. on CBS

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gun-waving woman at Donut King goes viral
Gun-waving woman at Donut King goes viral
Satellite projection of Ian in the Gulf
Ian expected to strengthen into a Cat 4 as it enters the Gulf
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
A woman accused of throwing her baby off a bridge in Houma Friday evening has been arrested.
Mother accused of throwing 18-month-old off bridge in Houma, police say

Latest News

Recapping Tulane and LSU in Week 4 of college football
Tulane's 3-game win streak is over; LSU owns a 3-game win streak. Garland Gillen recaps LSU and TU
CJ Turner ran down a 59-yard touchdown pass from Eli Sawyer on the game's final play to give...
Sawyer-to-Turner Bomb gets Southeastern La. walk-off win over UIW in thrilling showdown
Tulane falls to 3-1 on the season after losing to USM.
Unbeaten Tulane upset by Southern Mississippi, 27-24
LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (11) scores on a 57-yard touchdown against New Mexico.
LSU dominates in shutout win over New Mexico