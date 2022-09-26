Kickoff time set for LSU versus Tennessee game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The SEC has set the kickoff time for the LSU versus Tennessee game.

The Tigers are scheduled to take the field at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 8 in Baton Rouge. The game will air on ESPN.

Below is the complete SEC football schedule on October 8:

Tennesse at LSU: 11 a.m. on ESPN

Arkansas at Mississippi State: 11 a.m. on SEC Network

Missouri at Florida: 11 a.m. on ESPNU

Auburn at Georgia: 2:30 p.m. on CBS

Ole Miss at Vanderbilt: 3 p.m. on SEC Network

South Carolina at Kentucky: 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network

Texas A&M at Alabama: 7 p.m. on CBS

