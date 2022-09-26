Kickoff time set for LSU versus Tennessee game
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The SEC has set the kickoff time for the LSU versus Tennessee game.
The Tigers are scheduled to take the field at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 8 in Baton Rouge. The game will air on ESPN.
Below is the complete SEC football schedule on October 8:
- Tennesse at LSU: 11 a.m. on ESPN
- Arkansas at Mississippi State: 11 a.m. on SEC Network
- Missouri at Florida: 11 a.m. on ESPNU
- Auburn at Georgia: 2:30 p.m. on CBS
- Ole Miss at Vanderbilt: 3 p.m. on SEC Network
- South Carolina at Kentucky: 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network
- Texas A&M at Alabama: 7 p.m. on CBS
