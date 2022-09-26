BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say

The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.(MGN)
By Christian Terry and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) – A man was killed in Texas Friday morning after being hit by a vehicle, authorities say.

According to Robby Cox, Gregg County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4, the driver of an SUV didn’t realize he had hit someone and kept driving to work.

Cox said the driver discovered the pedestrian’s body on the roof of the SUV when he got to work.

The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.

Authorities said the crash was an accident.

Copyright 2022 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gun-waving woman at Donut King goes viral
Gun-waving woman at Donut King goes viral
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
Satellite projection of Ian in the Gulf
Ian expected to strengthen into a Cat 4 as it enters the Gulf
A woman accused of throwing her baby off a bridge in Houma Friday evening has been arrested.
Woman accused of throwing baby off a bridge in Houma arrested, police say

Latest News

Residents in Tampa, Florida, lined up for sandbags Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, as they prepared for...
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
Michael Carneal appeared by Zoom from the Kentucky State Reformatory in La Grange during his...
Kentucky school shooter could walk free, or stay behind bars
Police and paramedics work at the scene of a shooting at school No. 88 in Izhevsk, Russia,...
13 dead, 23 wounded in school shooting in Russia
Children 5 to 11 are the target population for a vaccine booster emergency use authorization.
Pfizer submits FDA request for kids COVID vaccine booster
This historic collision is happening nearly 7 million miles from Earth, but the Italian Space...
NASA to take part in historic crash in outer space