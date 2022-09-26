BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Mother accused of throwing 18-month-old off bridge in Houma, police say

Louisiana police say a mother is accused of throwing her baby off a bridge. (Source: WVUE)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - A woman has been arrested after police say she threw her baby off a bridge in Houma.

According to the Houma Police Department, they received a call around 5 p.m. on Fri., Sept. 23 of a mother throwing her 18-month-old baby off the Liberty Street Bridge. Police say the woman, identified as Asha Randolph, then jumped into the water and rescued the child.

The boy was taken to a local hospital for treatment where he is expected to recover.

Randolph was arrested shortly after and charged with attempted first-degree murder. On Monday, police added additional charges of child desertion and obstruction of justice.

Officials say the woman’s two other children, ages 6 and 8, were left in the car unsupervised during the incident and are now with the Dept. of Child and Family Services.

Investigators tell FOX 8 they do not believe Randolph was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time.

The investigation is ongoing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gun-waving woman at Donut King goes viral
Gun-waving woman at Donut King goes viral
Satellite projection of Ian in the Gulf
Ian expected to strengthen into a Cat 4 as it enters the Gulf
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver

Latest News

WWOZ D.J.'s husband shot in Gentilly home
Suspect in Slidell standoff booked in shooting of WWOZ DJ’s husband, police say
Man accused of shooting WWOZ DJ's husband arrested
Man accused of shooting WWOZ DJ's husband arrested
Fatal shooting in Marrero
Fatal shooting in Marrero under investigation, Jefferson sheriff says
Fatal shooting in Marrero
Fatal shooting in Marrero