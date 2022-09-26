Mother accused of throwing 18-month-old off bridge in Houma, police say

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - A woman has been arrested after police say she threw her baby off a bridge in Houma.

According to the Houma Police Department, they received a call around 5 p.m. on Fri., Sept. 23 of a mother throwing her 18-month-old baby off the Liberty Street Bridge. Police say the woman, identified as Asha Randolph, then jumped into the water and rescued the child.

The boy was taken to a local hospital for treatment where he is expected to recover.

Randolph was arrested shortly after and charged with attempted first-degree murder. On Monday, police added additional charges of child desertion and obstruction of justice.

Officials say the woman’s two other children, ages 6 and 8, were left in the car unsupervised during the incident and are now with the Dept. of Child and Family Services.

Investigators tell FOX 8 they do not believe Randolph was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time.

The investigation is ongoing.

