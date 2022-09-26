BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Mother told officers she drank a 12-pack before driving with 3 children, authorities say

Samantha Jones was charged with child abuse with risk of serious injury.
Samantha Jones was charged with child abuse with risk of serious injury.(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WDTV/Gray News) – A mother who allegedly told officers she drank “approximately a 12-pack” before driving with three children in a vehicle is facing charges, according to a criminal complaint filed by the State of West Virginia.

Officers said they immediately smelled alcohol when they pulled over Samantha Jones, 32, for a welfare check. They said Jones had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.

The criminal complaint states Jones told officers she was “coming from a friend’s house” and had “a little bit” to drink before driving. Eventually, she told officers she drank “approximately a 12-pack,” the complaint added.

The court documents state Jones failed three sobriety tests and had a BAC of 0.195 after being taken to the Bridgeport Police Department.

Jones was charged with child abuse with risk of serious injury.

Copyright 2022 WDTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gun-waving woman at Donut King goes viral
Gun-waving woman at Donut King goes viral
Satellite projection of Ian in the Gulf
Ian expected to strengthen into a Cat 4 as it enters the Gulf
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
A woman accused of throwing her baby off a bridge in Houma Friday evening has been arrested.
Mother accused of throwing 18-month-old off bridge in Houma, police say

Latest News

Deuce and Juan recap a Saints loss to the Panthers
Deuce McAllister and Juan Kincaid recap the Saints loss in Carolina
Residents in Tampa, Florida, lined up for sandbags Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, as they prepared for...
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
The Atlanta Braves won the World Series last year.
Biden to greet World Series winning Atlanta Braves
WWOZ D.J.'s husband shot in Gentilly home
Suspect in Slidell standoff booked in shooting of WWOZ DJ’s husband, police say
Man accused of shooting WWOZ DJ's husband arrested
Man accused of shooting WWOZ DJ's husband arrested