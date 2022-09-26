Nicondra: Cold front ushers in Fall weather

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A cold front pushing through the southeast brings cooler and drier conditions to the Central Gulf Coast. High temperatures will be very warm again on Monday with low 90s across the area, but the front will allow the airmass to feel much nicer into the evening and Tuesday morning will actually have a coolness to it with temperatures in the 60s south and 50s north. Highs for the rest of the week hover close to the 80 degree mark.

Hurricane Ian is still on track to be a major hurricane as it crosses Cuba into the Southeastern Gulf of Mexico. The storm will track almost parallel to the Florida coast and be influenced by the trough pushing our cold front south. We should see windy conditions across southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast as high pressure behind the front interacts with Ian. Major impacts from the storm are still expected to remain to our east.

