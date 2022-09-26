BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Ponchatoula police officer charged with sexual battery, officials say

Frank Tallia
Frank Tallia(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Ponchatoula police officer has been arrested by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, according to officials.

The Ponchatoula Police Chief Bry Layrisson said Frank Tallia, 24, faces a charge of sexual battery.

Chief Layrisson said his administration is gathering information on the investigation and will review the matter to determine what action to take.

As of 1:30 p.m on Monday, Sept. 26, the officer was not on leave.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gun-waving woman at Donut King goes viral
Gun-waving woman at Donut King goes viral
Satellite projection of Ian in the Gulf
Ian expected to strengthen into a Cat 4 as it enters the Gulf
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
A woman accused of throwing her baby off a bridge in Houma Friday evening has been arrested.
Mother accused of throwing 18-month-old off bridge in Houma, police say

Latest News

Recapping Tulane and LSU in Week 4 of college football
Tulane's 3-game win streak is over; LSU owns a 3-game win streak. Garland Gillen recaps LSU and TU
Mother accused of throwing 18-month-old off bridge in Houma, police say
Mother accused of throwing 18-month-old off bridge in Houma, police say
Deuce and Juan recap a Saints loss to the Panthers
Deuce McAllister and Juan Kincaid recap the Saints loss in Carolina
WWOZ D.J.'s husband shot in Gentilly home
Suspect in Slidell standoff booked in shooting of WWOZ DJ’s husband, police say