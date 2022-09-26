BBB Accredited Business
Possible criminal activity leads to 20,000-gallon oil spill at Entergy substation

Around 20,000 gallons of oil spilled from an Entergy substation in Chalmette due to possible...
Around 20,000 gallons of oil spilled from an Entergy substation in Chalmette due to possible criminal activity, a spokesperson said in a statement.(SBPSO)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Around 20,000 gallons of oil spilled from an Entergy substation in Chalmette due to possible criminal activity, a spokesperson said in a statement.

According to Entergy, valves to two large oil-filled transformers were removed between 24-48 hours before an oil leak was discovered on Sunday, Sept. 25.

About 20,000 gallons of oil leaked into a nearby waterway and the marsh of Bayou Bienvenue. Entergy says the oil does not contain PCBs, or carcinogenic compounds.

“The resultant oil sheen appears to be consolidated, intact, and contained within a floating containment boom,” Entergy says.

The St. Bernard Police Department is investigating possible criminal activity.

Entergy says the substation was de-energized since a tornado struck the area in March.

