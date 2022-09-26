Saints 2.5-point underdogs to the Vikings in London matchup

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints own a losing streak after falling to the Panthers, and Las Vegas has no doubt taken notice.

New Orleans is a 2.5-point underdog to the Vikings in the game taking place in London.

The Saints (1-2) have lost back-to-back games to Tampa Bay and Carolina. The Black and Gold are 0-3 against the spread this season.

The Vikings are 2-1 on the season after a comeback win over Detroit.

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston currently has four fractures in his back, but continues to play. After the Panthers loss, head coach Dennis Allen made no indication he would bench Winston for injuries or quality of play.

