Sheriff Hutson’s senior adviser resigns

Deborah Chapman made the decision to leave her $155k/year job on Friday, Sept. 23.
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson’s senior advisor has resigned from her position, a jail spokesperson confirmed to Fox 8.

Deborah Chapman made the decision to leave her $155k/year job on Friday, Sept. 23.

Chapman’s son, Timothy David Ray, was recently fired by Sheriff Hutson, one day before the state ethics board was set to vote on possible nepotism violations. In its draft opinion, the ethics board concluded Ray was prohibited from contracting or subcontracting with the sheriff’s office while Chapman was also employed with OPSO.

It is unclear why Chapman resigned. A spokesperson for the jail could not elaborate due to it being a personnel matter.

