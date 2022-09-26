Suspect in Slidell standoff booked in shooting of WWOZ DJ’s husband, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man who was taken into custody after barricading himself in a Slidell apartment has been booked for shooting a man in New Orleans’ St. Roch neighborhood in late May.

U.S. Marshals were serving an arrest warrant for 28-year-old Tyrin Wiltz last Wednesday (Sept. 21) when he barricaded himself inside with his girlfriend and two young children, according to Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal. Wiltz eventually surrendered peacefully after a three-hour standoff.

The New Orleans Police Department on Monday (Sept. 26) said Wiltz was booked into the Orleans Parish Jail on a count of attempted second-degree murder and attempted home invasion in connection to the May 23 shooting of Joe Cooper, husband of well-known WWOZ personality Leslie Cooper.

During a press conference, Third District Lieutenant Ernest Luster said a tip came from an anonymous Crime Stoppers call that lead to the identification of Wiltz as the suspected shooter.

Lt. Luster said detectives are working to determine if Wiltz acted alone in what he described as an unsuccessful attempt to obtain some sort of package.

“This was not a random act,” Lt. Luster said.

Lt. Luster said they’re looking into Wiltz’s extensive criminal background to determine if additional charges will be brought against him.

Joe Cooper was on a ventilator and in and out of intensive care while recovering from multiple gunshot wounds to his lungs and legs until his release from the hospital around Sept. 15.

