BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Arrest made in Hammond home invasion shooting that left father dead; daughter critical

Omarion Hookfin was taken into custody on one count of first-degree murder, two counts of...
Omarion Hookfin was taken into custody on one count of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of armed robbery, and two counts of aggravated kidnapping.(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A suspect accused of killing a Hammond father and critically injuring his daughter during a home invasion is now in custody, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

READ MORE WANTED: 18-year-old accused of killing man, injuring 12-year-old daughter in Hammond home invasion

Chief Jimmy Travis said that Omarion Hookfin was taken into custody on one count of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of armed robbery, and two counts of aggravated kidnapping.

On Monday, Sept. 12, Donte Perry, 33, was fatally shot inside his home on Rufus Bankston road. His 12-year-old daughter was shot five times and left in critical condition.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gun-waving woman at Donut King goes viral
Gun-waving woman at Donut King goes viral
Satellite projection of Ian in the Gulf
Ian expected to strengthen into a Cat 4 as it enters the Gulf
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
A woman accused of throwing her baby off a bridge in Houma Friday evening has been arrested.
Mother accused of throwing 18-month-old off bridge in Houma, police say
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver

Latest News

Wildlife and Fisheries Fishing Course Series
Wildlife and Fisheries Fishing Course Series
Running for Dreams
Running for Dreams
Cooking Demo: The Bombay Club Ahead of Saints London Game
Cooking Demo: The Bombay Club Ahead of Saints London Game
VivaNOLA
VivaNOLA