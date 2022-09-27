Dolphins take over top spot in Gillen All32 rankings
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Miami Dolphins (3-0) rocketed up the All32 rankings all the way to No. 1 after beating the Bills, 21-19. Buffalo (2-1) previously held on to the top spot before visiting Miami.
The Eagles slot in right behind Buffalo at No. 3 after another convincing win. The Eagles (3-0) crushed the Commanders, 24-8.
The Dallas Cowboys rose all the way up to No. 12 after back-to-back wins over the Bengals and Giants.
The Black and Gold fell again in the rankings after losing to Carolina. Back-to-back losses have the Saints at No. 26.
Here’s the full All32 rankings:
1. Dolphins
2. Bills
3. Eagles
4. Ravens
5. Chiefs
6. Rams
7. Vikings
8. Packers
9. Buccaneers
10. Jaguars
11. Chargers
12. Cowboys
13. Bengals
14. Browns
15. Broncos
16. Giants
17. Cardinals
18. Niners
19. Colts
20. Titans
21. Patriots
22. Steelers
23. Lions
24. Bears
25. Panthers
26. Saints
27. Commanders
28. Falcons
29. Seahawks
30. Jets
31. Texans
32. Raiders
