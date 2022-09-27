BBB Accredited Business
Dolphins take over top spot in Gillen All32 rankings

The Dolphins are 3-0 on the season. (Mary Holt/Miami Dolphins)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Miami Dolphins (3-0) rocketed up the All32 rankings all the way to No. 1 after beating the Bills, 21-19. Buffalo (2-1) previously held on to the top spot before visiting Miami.

The Eagles slot in right behind Buffalo at No. 3 after another convincing win. The Eagles (3-0) crushed the Commanders, 24-8.

The Dallas Cowboys rose all the way up to No. 12 after back-to-back wins over the Bengals and Giants.

The Black and Gold fell again in the rankings after losing to Carolina. Back-to-back losses have the Saints at No. 26.

Here’s the full All32 rankings:

1. Dolphins

2. Bills

3. Eagles

4. Ravens

5. Chiefs

6. Rams

7. Vikings

8. Packers

9. Buccaneers

10. Jaguars

11. Chargers

12. Cowboys

13. Bengals

14. Browns

15. Broncos

16. Giants

17. Cardinals

18. Niners

19. Colts

20. Titans

21. Patriots

22. Steelers

23. Lions

24. Bears

25. Panthers

26. Saints

27. Commanders

28. Falcons

29. Seahawks

30. Jets

31. Texans

32. Raiders

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

