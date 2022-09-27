Duncan commentary: Saints are a bad football team right now

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints are a bad football team right now, there’s no way around it. They’ve played 12 quarters in this 2022 season, and eight of them so far would qualify as bad.

Anybody that watched their ugly, 22-14, loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday could see this team is struggling in all three phases. The offense, defense, and special teams each made their share of self-inflicted mistakes.

The Saints committed seven penalties, three turnovers, missed a field goal, and had another one blocked.

Defensively, they missed tackles, and let Christian McCaffrey rush for 108 yards.

Other than Chris Olave’s 147 receiving yards, there wasn’t much to write home about against the Panthers.

Right now there’s not a single aspect of the game that this team is doing well.

So where do we go from here? It’s not time to panic, but is time to act.

The Saints need their leaders to step forward. Yes, there’s still a long season ahead, but there’s something missing from this team right now.

It’s now up to head coach Dennis Allen, and the veteran leaders of this football team to start finding answers to this team’s problems.

Otherwise, this disappointing start to the 2022 season could start spiraling south from them quickly.

