Low humidity, sunny skies here to stay

Highs will drop about 10 degrees today down into the low to mid 80s
Next 3 Days
Next 3 Days(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A true fall front has arrived and it will set the stage for a beautiful stretch of weather for possibly the next week.

Winds are blowing in from the north and the humidity is crashing this morning. This will make for such a nice feel as you walk out the door this morning. Bright sunshine is on the way for today which will warm us up nicely. Highs climb to the low to middle 80s.

The next several mornings will be nice and cool. Lows on the North Shore are expected to dip into the 50s with 60′s south of the lake. The coolest mornings will be Thursday and Friday as the winds start to calm just a bit.

Speaking of those winds, be ready for a windy next 24-36 hours as Ian moves into Florida and we get a gusty breeze on its backside. This combined with the low humidity makes for a fire danger so make sure you don’t do any burning in this weather. That’s why we are under a Red Flag Warning.

Ian is now a Major Hurricane with winds up to 125 mph making it a Category 3 storm. A landfall in Cuba occurred earlier this morning and Ian is expected to be in the Gulf within the next few hours. Once back over the Gulf, Ian will undergo more intensification and a peak intensity is likely to happen Tuesday night as a Cat 4. The latest track takes Ian inland into the West Coast of Florida as a major hurricane before slowing to a crawl. This will lead to a long duration wind and surge even for multiple cities on Florida’s west coast.

