LSU is a 9-point favorite on the road at Auburn
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Either confidence is high on the LSU Tigers riding a three-game winning streak, or hope is dwindling for Auburn.
LSU is currently a 9-point favorite on the road at Auburn. When the line opened on Sunday, the Purple and Gold were 7.5-point favorites.
Overall LSU is 3-1, and 3-1 against the spread. Auburn is 3-1 overall, and 0-4 against the number.
Auburn has won the last two matchups in this series. Last year, Auburn beat LSU in Tiger Stadium, 24-19.
