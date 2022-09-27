BBB Accredited Business
LSU is a 9-point favorite on the road at Auburn

Auburn has won the last two matchups in this series. Last year, Auburn beat LSU in Tiger Stadium, 24-19.(LSU Athletics)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Either confidence is high on the LSU Tigers riding a three-game winning streak, or hope is dwindling for Auburn.

LSU is currently a 9-point favorite on the road at Auburn. When the line opened on Sunday, the Purple and Gold were 7.5-point favorites.

Overall LSU is 3-1, and 3-1 against the spread. Auburn is 3-1 overall, and 0-4 against the number.

Auburn has won the last two matchups in this series. Last year, Auburn beat LSU in Tiger Stadium, 24-19.

