LSU is a 9-point favorite on the road at Auburn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Either confidence is high on the LSU Tigers riding a three-game winning streak, or hope is dwindling for Auburn.

LSU is currently a 9-point favorite on the road at Auburn. When the line opened on Sunday, the Purple and Gold were 7.5-point favorites.

Overall LSU is 3-1, and 3-1 against the spread. Auburn is 3-1 overall, and 0-4 against the number.

Auburn has won the last two matchups in this series. Last year, Auburn beat LSU in Tiger Stadium, 24-19.

