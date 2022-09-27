BBB Accredited Business
NOPD Sergeant suspended after domestic violence arrest

Generic NOPD graphic(NOPD)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A New Orleans Police Sergeant has been placed on emergency suspension after deputies arrested him in St. Tammany Parish.

Third District Sgt. Robert Evangelist was arrested Mon., Sept. 26 and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on two counts of battery of a domestic partner.

His bond was set at $4,000, according to jail records.

Evangelist was suspended pending the outcome of the ongoing criminal investigation.

The NOPD Public Integrity Bureau is also investigating.

