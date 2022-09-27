BBB Accredited Business
Strengthening Hurricane Ian pummels western Cuba as push toward Florida continues

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hurricane Ian lashed the western side of Cuba with 105 mph winds late Monday night (Sept. 26). Forecasters anticipated Ian strengthening into a major Category 3 or 4 storm as it moves Tuesday into the southeastern Gulf toward western Florida.

The latest forecast track from the National Hurricane Center, released Monday at 10 p.m. CT, had the storm moving northward at 13 mph and expected to make landfall late Wednesday or sometime Thursday along Florida’s West Coast.

Thousands have begun evacuating from the Tampa-St. Petersburg region, as local officials warned the area could see its most devastating impact from a major storm since 1921.

The forecast track of Hurricane Ian from the National Hurricane Center's 10 p.m. Monday update.
The forecast track of Hurricane Ian from the National Hurricane Center's 10 p.m. Monday update.(WVUE-Fox 8)

The storm’s first impact on U.S. soil was anticipated overnight in the Florida Keys. The NHC warned of hurricane-force winds, flooding rains, elevated tide and storm surge that could become life-threatening in low-lying coastal areas.

“Storm surge could raise water levels by as much as 9 to 14 feet above normal tide levels along the coast of western Cuba, in areas of onshore winds in the hurricane warning area (Monday night) and early Tuesday,” the forecast warned.

Hurricane Ian's sustained winds increased to 105 mph as it lashed western Cuba late Monday...
Hurricane Ian's sustained winds increased to 105 mph as it lashed western Cuba late Monday night (Sept. 26).(WVUE-Fox 8)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

