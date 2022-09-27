BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Texas authorities, NOPD searching for missing teacher whose car was recovered in New Orleans

Texas schoolteacher Michelle Reynolds, 48, was reported missing by her husband on Sept. 22 and...
Texas schoolteacher Michelle Reynolds, 48, was reported missing by her husband on Sept. 22 and authorities said her car was found in New Orleans.(Brazoria County (Texas) Sheriff's Office)
By Ken Daley
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Texas authorities said Monday (Sept. 26) they are working with the New Orleans Police Department to locate a missing junior high school teacher whose car was found this week in the city.

Brazoria County Sheriff Bo Stallman’s office said the husband of 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds reported her missing last Thursday (Sept. 22), and that she was last seen driving a Lexus RX 300 with Texas license plate RSV2914. The agency said Reynolds had “no known contact” with family or friends since she was reported missing.

But the press release raised more questions than it answered. The Texas sheriff’s office said Reynolds’ car “was located in New Orleans,” but gave no indication of when or where it was found, nor in what condition. A spokesman for the sheriff’s office also would not say whether the woman had been expected to be in New Orleans for any reason when she was reported missing by husband Michael Reynolds.

The NOPD told Fox 8 on Monday night it had no information to provide on the investigation at this time.

Stallman’s office said Reynolds is a teacher at Fairview Junior High in the Alvin Independent School District.

Alvin is a small town of approximately 27,000 people south of Houston, best known as the birthplace and home of Hall of Fame baseball pitcher Nolan Ryan.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gun-waving woman at Donut King goes viral
Gun-waving woman at Donut King goes viral
Satellite projection of Ian in the Gulf
Ian expected to strengthen into a Cat 4 as it enters the Gulf
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
A woman accused of throwing her baby off a bridge in Houma Friday evening has been arrested.
Mother accused of throwing 18-month-old off bridge in Houma, police say

Latest News

A home in Jefferson Parish has blue tarp on it a year after Hurricane Ida.
Another insurer with policies in Louisiana recommended for receivership by Florida regulators
Frank Tallia
Ponchatoula police officer charged with sexual battery, officials say
NOPD cruiser
Suspect arrested in May shooting of WWOZ radio host’s husband
New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson (1) jokes with center Jaxson Hayes (10)...
Pelicans temper high expectations by putting focus on building chemistry with Zion