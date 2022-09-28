BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Ian makes Florida landfall packing winds of 150mph; We enjoy more fall weather on the backside

Bruce: Ian hitting SW Florida hard as we enjoy a nice fall stretch of weather.
Bruce: Ian hitting SW Florida hard as we enjoy a nice fall stretch of weather.(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hurricane Ian made landfall at 3:06pm in Cayo Costa, FL. packing winds of 150mph. On the backside we are enjoying a beautiful stretch of fall weather.

Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast will see temperatures sit comfortably in the low 80s with dry dew points through the rest of the week. Overnight lows will be in the 50s and 60s for most locations. Cool and dry air will continue to flow into the area on northerly and northeasterly winds. The brisk breeze and dry conditions did prompt a wind advisory and red flag warning. Outdoor burning should be avoided if possible as fires could spread quickly in this environment. Otherwise, the pleasant conditions should hold on through the weekend. Enjoy!

