Bruce: Ian makes Florida landfall packing winds of 150mph; We enjoy more fall weather on the backside

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hurricane Ian made landfall at 3:06pm in Cayo Costa, FL. packing winds of 150mph. On the backside we are enjoying a beautiful stretch of fall weather.

Ian is inland now in Florida winds at landfall of 150mph. Many flood reports, wind damage & power outages. We are on the backside of the storm as we are enjoy a nice fall feel. Sunny skies 50s north/60s south for lows. Highs in the low 80s. We stay nice through the weekend. pic.twitter.com/YEJ1VJPMml — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) September 28, 2022

Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast will see temperatures sit comfortably in the low 80s with dry dew points through the rest of the week. Overnight lows will be in the 50s and 60s for most locations. Cool and dry air will continue to flow into the area on northerly and northeasterly winds. The brisk breeze and dry conditions did prompt a wind advisory and red flag warning. Outdoor burning should be avoided if possible as fires could spread quickly in this environment. Otherwise, the pleasant conditions should hold on through the weekend. Enjoy!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.