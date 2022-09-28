BBB Accredited Business
Fall feel stays through the weekend

Winds will be gusty today
Today's Forecast
Today's Forecast
By Zack Fradella
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s the fall feel we dream about all summer long and it’s here to stay possibly through the upcoming weekend.

Expect a gorgeous day today as highs climb into the low 80s and the breeze makes for a great feel outside. That breeze will be gusty at times with wind gusts over 30 mph in a few spots.

Little change is expected day-to-day through the weekend. Mornings will be cool and afternoons with be pleasantly warm. Slowly we will moderate our temperatures heading into next week.

Hurricane Ian is now a powerful Category 4 hurricane expected to make landfall in Southwest Florida later today. The storm will bring devastating wind, storm surge and rainfall to Florida over the next 24-48 hours.

