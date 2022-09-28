Fan hits, bites stadium usher at Washington Nationals game

(WVUE) - A wild scene at Tuesday night’s Nationals game. According to TMZ, a fan allegedly got so upset with a stadium usher that he punched the man in his face before biting him.

The wild altercation was caught on camera at the Nationals Park during the ninth inning of the Nats’ loss to the Atlanta Braves. In the video, you see several staff members trying to escort the rowdy fan from his seat.

The video shot by the bystander shows other fans chanting, “Get him out!” but the staffers were having issues getting the fan to leave.

.@MLB @Nationals should have zero tolerance for punching and biting an usher. Ban this asshole for a long, long time. pic.twitter.com/0pxyIFfPJO — Thomas Ginn (@ThomasGinnDC) September 28, 2022

Another usher came along to assist with removing the fan from his seat when things took a violent turn. In the video, the fan elbows the usher in the face two times and then bites the man’s hand.

Two police officers arrived and separated the two men before the situation escalated further. The fan suffered from a bloody head injured in the scuffle, but it’s unclear if the usher suffered any injuries.

