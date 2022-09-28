BBB Accredited Business
Fox 8 to air final Pelicans preseason game; team releases broadcast schedule

The Pelicans face the Atlanta Hawks in their final preseason game on Oct. 14 in Birmingham
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) takes part in the NBA Pelicans basketball...
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) takes part in the NBA Pelicans basketball media day in New Orleans, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In a team announcement on Wednesday (Sept. 28), the Pelicans announced their final reason game with the Atlanta Hawks on Oct. 14 will be aired locally on WVUE Fox 8.

The game, which was announced as a partnership between the Pelicans and Fox 8′s parent company Gray Television, will be played at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

The final preseason game will also be simulcast in the following markets:

  • WBXH – Baton Rouge, LA
  • KPLC – Lake Charles, LA
  • WLOX Bounce – Biloxi, MS
  • WDAM Bounce – Hattiesburg, MS
  • WTOK MyTOK – Meridian, MS
  • WLBT Bounce – Jackson, MS
  • WBRC – Birmingham, AL
  • WALA – Mobile, AL

The Pelicans also released their entire preseason broadcast schedule on Wednesday. Their first game, on the road in Chicago, will air nationally on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 8:30 on TNT. The Pelicans’ lone preseason game in New Orleans on Friday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. vs. Detroit will air on Bally Sports New Orleans.

The Oct. 9 and Oct. 12 road games with San Antonio and Miami will be available for streaming online at Pelicans.com.

