Heart of Louisiana: Acadian Memorial Museum

By Dave McNamara
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (WVUE) - A small memorial and museum in St. Martinville has become something of a pilgrimage for people who feel they have a family connection to Louisiana’s earliest Acadian settlers.

It’s a place to connect with ancestors and hear the personal stories of those exiled Acadians. And Dave McNamara takes us there in the Heart of Louisiana.

To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here.

