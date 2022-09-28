Ian nearing Cat 5 intensity on approach to Florida

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Ian is now an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane with winds of 155 mph. This is just shy of Category 5 intensity which begins at 157 mph.

A landfall is expected by Wednesday afternoon across the Southwest Florida coastline between Tampa and Ft. Myers. The storm is then expected to track inland over Orlando and move off up the East Coast by this weekend.

Devastating wind, surge and rainfall is expected along the coast and inland as Ian moves onshore.

