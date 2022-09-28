Inmate accused of intimidating witness in recent murder trial, Hammond police say

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A Hammond man serving time at the Tangipahoa Parish Jail for alleged attempted murder and accessory after the fact to murder is now facing possible additional charges for allegedly intimidating a witness in a recent murder trial, police say.

The suggested obstruction of justice charge for Jacoriaen “Toine” Cyprian, 22, could carry up to 40 years in prison, according to Hammond Public Information Officer Lisa Lambert. Cyprian was additionally booked on the charge by the Hammond Police Gang Unit. They say that Cyprian used the jail messaging system to contact family and friends about a witness that detailed the witness and their testimony. Those messages of intimidation were then widely circulated on various forms of social media by recipients of the message, police say.

“Without witness cooperation in criminal cases, especially cases involving violent crimes, our community cannot rid the streets of gangs and violence that attempt to intrude on the peace, safety, and wellbeing of our families,” Lambert said. “The Hammond Police Department does not and will not allow the gangs of Tangipahoa Parish and the City of Hammond to intimidate witnesses and obstruct the justice process.”

Cyprian is in custody at the Tangipahoa jail, booked with multiple attempted murder charges. He was also accused of helping a younger sibling who was wanted for murder in 2020 evade law enforcement, Lambert said.

