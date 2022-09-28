BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Karr dismantles undefeated St. Aug; Cougars take over top spot in “Big 8″ rankings

By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Karr’s debut in the Catholic League was quite an eye-opener. When the Cougars met up with previously undefeated St. Augustine, on paper, it appeared it would be a closely contested game.

That wasn’t the case. Karr throttled St. Aug, 49-7.

Even though they forfeited three games due to academic reasons, Karr has exhibited why they’re the No. 1 team in the FOX 8 “Big 8″ rankings.

1. Karr

AJ Samuel threw for 211 yards, and rushed for 60 yards in a win over the Purple Knights. His three TD’s help fuel a big victory over St. Aug.

Karr faces Brother Martin on Friday night at Behrman in our FOX 8 Football Friday “Game of the Week.”

2. Destrehan

The Wildcats crushed one of their biggest rivals Hahnville, 41-3. Destrehan has all the tools to win a state title in 2022.

3. St. Augustine

St. Aug is still a great team. Off nights happen in the Catholic League.

The Purple Knights beat previously undefeated Zachary just the week before. So there’s a ton of reasons to think they’ll bounce back this Friday against Jesuit.

4. John Curtis

The Patriots opened Catholic League play with a decisive victory over Jesuit. Curtis will have a say in who wins District 9-5A.

5. Brother Martin

The Crusaders passed another road test by going to Northeast Louisiana and beating Ouachita. A bigger test awaits this week in Karr.

6. Rummel

The Rummel Raiders undefeated run continued with a triumph over Holy Cross, 14-7. Rummel goes out of district play this week to matchup with Scotlandville.

7. De La Salle

The Cavaliers continue running over all competition in their way. The latest example, the Cavs win over St. Charles Catholic, 27-14. Running P.J. Martin is unstoppable for undefeated DLS.

8. Warren Easton

The Eagles are now 3-1 on the season (after Karr forfeited their victory over Easton), and appear to be getting better as the season progresses. Easton walloped Booker T. Washington last week, and I expect another win this week against Ehret.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gun-waving woman at Donut King goes viral
Gun-waving woman at Donut King goes viral
Satellite projection of Ian in the Gulf
Ian expected to strengthen into a Cat 4 as it enters the Gulf
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
A woman accused of throwing her baby off a bridge in Houma Friday evening has been arrested.
Mother accused of throwing 18-month-old off bridge in Houma, police say
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver

Latest News

PJ Martin with 3 TD runs
De La Salle victorious over St. Charles Catholic, 27-14
DLS remains undefeated on the season after beating SCC, 27-14. (Source: Garland Gillen)
P.J. Martin’s 3 TD runs power De La Salle to victory over St. Charles Catholic, 27-14
Karr opens their 2022 district play against St. Augustine.
St. Aug moves up in “Big 8″ rankings with Karr matchup set for Saturday night
The FOX 8 Football Friday "Game of the Week" is the undefeated De La Salle Cavaliers visiting...
Undefeated De La Salle visits St. Charles Catholic in the FOX 8 Football Friday “Game of the Week”