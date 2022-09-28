Karr dismantles undefeated St. Aug; Cougars take over top spot in “Big 8″ rankings

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Karr’s debut in the Catholic League was quite an eye-opener. When the Cougars met up with previously undefeated St. Augustine, on paper, it appeared it would be a closely contested game.

That wasn’t the case. Karr throttled St. Aug, 49-7.

Even though they forfeited three games due to academic reasons, Karr has exhibited why they’re the No. 1 team in the FOX 8 “Big 8″ rankings.

1. Karr

AJ Samuel threw for 211 yards, and rushed for 60 yards in a win over the Purple Knights. His three TD’s help fuel a big victory over St. Aug.

Karr faces Brother Martin on Friday night at Behrman in our FOX 8 Football Friday “Game of the Week.”

2. Destrehan

The Wildcats crushed one of their biggest rivals Hahnville, 41-3. Destrehan has all the tools to win a state title in 2022.

3. St. Augustine

St. Aug is still a great team. Off nights happen in the Catholic League.

The Purple Knights beat previously undefeated Zachary just the week before. So there’s a ton of reasons to think they’ll bounce back this Friday against Jesuit.

4. John Curtis

The Patriots opened Catholic League play with a decisive victory over Jesuit. Curtis will have a say in who wins District 9-5A.

5. Brother Martin

The Crusaders passed another road test by going to Northeast Louisiana and beating Ouachita. A bigger test awaits this week in Karr.

6. Rummel

The Rummel Raiders undefeated run continued with a triumph over Holy Cross, 14-7. Rummel goes out of district play this week to matchup with Scotlandville.

7. De La Salle

The Cavaliers continue running over all competition in their way. The latest example, the Cavs win over St. Charles Catholic, 27-14. Running P.J. Martin is unstoppable for undefeated DLS.

8. Warren Easton

The Eagles are now 3-1 on the season (after Karr forfeited their victory over Easton), and appear to be getting better as the season progresses. Easton walloped Booker T. Washington last week, and I expect another win this week against Ehret.

