Man arrested after violent 3-day stabbing spree in New Orleans, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police have arrested a man accused of multiple stabbings over a three-day span.

The crime spree began when the NOPD says Jamal Peters, 24, stabbed two people within 12 minutes on Bourbon Street Friday night (Sept. 23).

According to the NOPD, Peters first stabbed a 52-year-old man at 11:53 p.m. near the corner of Bourbon and Toulouse streets. Police described the attack as unprovoked, saying the victim “was passing by the suspect” when he suddenly was stabbed multiple times in the back. The victim was taken for hospital treatment by private vehicle and his condition was not disclosed.

Twelve minutes later, at 12:05 a.m., police said a suspect with the same description approached a 44-year-old woman in the 700 block of Toulouse Street, between Bourbon and Royal streets. The NOPD said the man asked the woman to buy him a drink. When she declined, police said the man stabbed her in the back multiple times and fled on foot toward Royal Street.

Police also did not disclose the woman’s condition.

The violence continued on Sunday when police say Peters forced his way into a home in the 1300 block of Elysian Fields Avenue just before 6 p.m., armed himself with a knife, and threatened to kill a 60-year-old woman, an 81-year-old man, and a 31-year-old woman inside. Police say the victims retreated to the front of the home and Peters ran away before causing any harm.

Peters is then accused of approaching two women, ages 35 and 29, in the 110 block of Chartres Street on Monday morning around 10:12 a.m. and demanding a purse. After the victim refused to hand it over, police say a physical struggle ensued before Peters stabbed both women multiple times and fled.

Peters was located and taken into custody Tuesday, Sept. 27. He was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on two counts of aggravated battery by cutting, two counts of simple criminal damage to property and two counts of criminal damage to property, as well as on one count each of domestic violence abuse battery by strangulation, second-degree battery, and aggravated burglary.

The NOPD says it is investigating Peters’ possible involvement in additional crimes.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents is urged to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080 or NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050.

