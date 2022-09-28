BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Sunny and dry into the weekend

Ian slams into the Florida peninsula

Residents should avoid outdoor burns and if necessary wet down the all areas near the fire. Also fires should not be left unattended.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Spectacular conditions across the north central Gulf Coast as our friends to the east deal with major Hurricane Ian. Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast will see temperatures sit comfortably in the low 80s with dry dew points through the rest of the week. Overnight lows will be in the 50s and 60s for most locations. Cool and dry air will continue to flow into the area on northerly and northeasterly winds. The brisk breeze and dry conditions did prompt a wind advisory and red flag warning. Outdoor burning should be avoided if possible as fires could spread quickly in this environment. Otherwise, the pleasant conditions should hold on through the weekend. Enjoy!




