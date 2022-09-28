BBB Accredited Business
NOPD investigating a pair of separate overnight homicides

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating two separate overnight homicides that occurred late Tuesday (Sept. 27) night and early Wednesday (Sept. 28) morning.

The first occurred around 11 p.m. Tuesday night on I-10 East near the Louisa Street exit. Police say that a man was fatally shot on the scene.

The second occurred at 12:14 a.m. Wednesday morning at the intersection of Elysian Fields Ave and North Claiborne Ave. Police say a man was shot and killed on the scene there.

These are developing stories.

