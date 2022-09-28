Pedestrian killed as result of traffic incident in Kenner

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Kenner Police are on the scene of a traffic fatality involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Williams Boulevard and Veterans Boulevard. The accident occurred at 6:15 AM in the 2800 block of Williams Boulevard northbound.

Police say that the driver remained on the scene and waited for police to arrive.

There are several lane closures.

Drivers may want to avoid the area.

The fatality is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kenner Police at (504) 712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

