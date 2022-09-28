BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Report: Those eligible for monkeypox vaccine who don’t get shot more likely to get infected

The monkeypox vaccine is making a different in the fight against the disease, a report suggests.
The monkeypox vaccine is making a different in the fight against the disease, a report suggests.(Source: CNN/CDC)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Eligible people who did not receive the monkeypox vaccine were about 14 times more likely to become infected with the virus than those who were vaccinated, according to federal government data.

The figure reflects the first wave of authoritative data collected by the Biden administration on the efficacy of the monkeypox vaccine.

It’s an important milestone in the administration’s fight against monkeypox.

Details of these early finding could be unveiled publicly as early as Wednesday when the White House Monkeypox Response Team is expected to hold its next press briefing.

One senior health official said the study can’t say how much changes in behavior might be a factor for the vaccinated people.

There are also outstanding questions about the durability of the vaccine and how long protection will last.

While deaths from the virus are extremely rare, officials are sending out a warning. (CNN, CDC, CONVERSATIONS ON HEALTH CARE)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gun-waving woman at Donut King goes viral
Gun-waving woman at Donut King goes viral
Satellite projection of Ian in the Gulf
Ian expected to strengthen into a Cat 4 as it enters the Gulf
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
A woman accused of throwing her baby off a bridge in Houma Friday evening has been arrested.
Mother accused of throwing 18-month-old off bridge in Houma, police say
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver

Latest News

FILE - This year’s conference hosted by President Joe Biden focuses on his goal of essentially...
White House gains partners to end US hunger within a decade
LIVE: White House Monkeypox Response Team briefing
According to the latest federal numbers, natural disasters cost the U.S. $145 billion last...
Scammers target victims in the wake of natural disasters
Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14)
Report: Dalton takes first-team snaps; Winston not at Saints practice in London