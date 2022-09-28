BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Waffle House closes several Florida locations as Hurricane Ian approaches

The 'Waffle House Index' has unofficially been used to measure the effect of natural disasters.
The 'Waffle House Index' has unofficially been used to measure the effect of natural disasters.(Gerry Dincher / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Waffle House, which is known for staying open in severe weather, has closed 21 of its locations in mandatory evacuation zones in Florida as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, ahead of Hurricane Ian.

The closures bring into play the term “Waffle House Index,” which has unofficially been used to measure the effect of natural disasters. It means if a Waffle House shuts down or limits its menu, the community likely took a major hit.

Former FEMA Administrator Craig Fugate said the term came about during Hurricane Charley in 2004.

Fugate was the director of Florida’s Division of Emergency Management, and he and his coworkers discovered the last places that stayed open were Waffle Houses.

They eventually turned the pattern into a color-coded key:

  • Red means Waffle House is closed completely, and the area was probably the hardest hit.
  • Yellow means the chain is open with a limited menu – meaning the area has power outages or water isn’t safe to drink, but people can get around.
  • Green means Waffle House is running at peak condition, so basic services are intact.

FEMA doesn’t base any recommendations for post-storm recovery on the Waffle House Index, but Fugate said consulting with businesses is an important part of after-storm cleanup.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gun-waving woman at Donut King goes viral
Gun-waving woman at Donut King goes viral
Satellite projection of Ian in the Gulf
Ian expected to strengthen into a Cat 4 as it enters the Gulf
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
A woman accused of throwing her baby off a bridge in Houma Friday evening has been arrested.
Mother accused of throwing 18-month-old off bridge in Houma, police say
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver

Latest News

A new monoclonal antibody treatment for Alzheimer's is showing promising results.
Alzheimer's drug offers new hope
Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded.
Police: 1 person shot dead at Arkansas hospital, 1 in custody
According to the latest federal numbers, natural disasters cost the U.S. $145 billion last...
Scammers target victims in the wake of natural disasters
Hurricane Ian has unleashed destructive winds, leading to a downed power line in Naples on...
LIVE: Hurricane Ian nears Florida landfall with 155 mph winds
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) takes part in the NBA Pelicans basketball...
Fox 8 to air final Pelicans preseason game; team releases broadcast schedule