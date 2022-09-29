Bruce: Ian moves off of Florida as a tropical storm, it will likely regain hurricane status as it hits Charleston; Our nice fall weather will continue

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Down in Florida, Ian made catastrophic landfall as a high-end Category 4 hurricane. Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm as it made its way across the Florida Peninsula, and is now back over the Atlantic on the east coast of Florida. It will likely regain hurricane status as it approaches Charleston in South Carolina.

Bruce: Ian moves off of Florida into the Atlantic as a tropical storm. It will likely regain hurricane strength before moving into Charleston as a cat 1 hurricane. meanwhile, our beautiful fall weather continues into the weekend. pic.twitter.com/lTyA63zrET — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) September 29, 2022

Tropical alerts are in effect across the Carolinas and Georgia where Ian is forecast to landfall for the second time, this time as a Category 1 hurricane.

For us, be prepared for more beautiful fall weather. More fall-feeling weather is on the way! Highs through Sunday in the 80-82° range and lows in the 50s north and 60s south.

Through the weekend we stay dry and temperatures climb slightly each day.

