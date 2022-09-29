BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Bruce: Ian moves off of Florida as a tropical storm, it will likely regain hurricane status as it hits Charleston; Our nice fall weather will continue

Bruce: Ian off of Florida now takes aim on Charleston in South Carolina
Bruce: Ian off of Florida now takes aim on Charleston in South Carolina(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Down in Florida, Ian made catastrophic landfall as a high-end Category 4 hurricane. Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm as it made its way across the Florida Peninsula, and is now back over the Atlantic on the east coast of Florida. It will likely regain hurricane status as it approaches Charleston in South Carolina.

Tropical alerts are in effect across the Carolinas and Georgia where Ian is forecast to landfall for the second time, this time as a Category 1 hurricane.

For us, be prepared for more beautiful fall weather. More fall-feeling weather is on the way! Highs through Sunday in the 80-82° range and lows in the 50s north and 60s south.

Through the weekend we stay dry and temperatures climb slightly each day.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gun-waving woman at Donut King goes viral
Gun-waving woman at Donut King goes viral
Satellite projection of Ian in the Gulf
Ian expected to strengthen into a Cat 4 as it enters the Gulf
Hurricane Ian
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Ian coverage from WWSB in Sarasota
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
Texas schoolteacher Michelle Reynolds, 48, was reported missing by her husband on Sept. 22 and...
Texas authorities, NOPD searching for missing teacher whose car was recovered in New Orleans

Latest News

Afternoon weather update for Thursday, Sept. 29
Afternoon weather update for Thursday, Sept. 29
Morning weather update for Thurs., Sept. 29 at 6 a.m.
Morning weather update for Thurs., Sept. 29 at 6 a.m.
Temps this week
The sunshine and fall feeling continues
A tree and debris blocks a road in Sarasota County Thursday morning. Sheriff's deputies began...
Sarasota ‘first-in’ teams share first images