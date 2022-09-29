BBB Accredited Business
Candlelight vigil to be held in memory of Allison Rice

The vigil is open to the public and will take place at the Greek Amphitheater on LSU’s campus...
The vigil is open to the public and will take place at the Greek Amphitheater on LSU's campus starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State University is honoring one of their own.

A candlelight vigil is taking place for Allison Rice, a 21-year-old who was shot and killed at a railroad crossing along Government Street on Sept. 16.

The vigil is open to the public and will take place at the Greek Amphitheater on LSU’s campus starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29.

Friends and family will have a chance to share their memories of Allie.

You can also find more of the ‘Live Like Allie’ bracelets at the event.

For more information, click here.

