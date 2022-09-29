BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

ZURIK: Mayor Cantrell likely violated policy using city-owned apartment for personal use

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A weeks-long FOX 8 investigation shows New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell likely violated city policy, spending much of her time and staying overnight at a city-owned apartment, possibly without paying rent.

FOX 8 investigators spent weeks surveilling the Upper Pontalba apartment and obtained surveillance video showing the mayor coming and going in city vehicles.

The New Orleans Metropolitan Crime Commission on Thursday (Sept. 29) sent a letter to the City Council asking for an independent review.

The group says they have received “credible information and documentation from multiple independent sources” that Mayor Cantrell has been “inhabiting and/or personally utilizing” an apartment owned by the city and managed by the French Market Corporation.

The group says their sources regularly saw Mayor Cantrell coming and going from the apartment in a city vehicle, sometimes parked illegally. Sources also reported seeing Mayor Cantrell on the balcony of the apartment, putting up a privacy screen to obstruct the view of the balcony, and seeing packages addressed to her in the building’s mailroom.

RELATED STORIES

New Orleans mayor doesn’t ‘embrace’ city’s title as ‘murder capital’ of U.S.

City attorney says Mayor Cantrell on the hook for $30k in travel upgrades

The MCC is asking for the council to independently investigate the claims to determine if and for how long the mayor was using the apartment for personal use and whether or not she was paying rent.

The MCC says the fair market price of rent for the two-bedroom, two-bathroom Upper Pontalba apartment unit has been established at $2,991 per month.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gun-waving woman at Donut King goes viral
Gun-waving woman at Donut King goes viral
Satellite projection of Ian in the Gulf
Ian expected to strengthen into a Cat 4 as it enters the Gulf
Hurricane Ian
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Ian coverage from WWSB in Sarasota
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
Texas schoolteacher Michelle Reynolds, 48, was reported missing by her husband on Sept. 22 and...
Texas authorities, NOPD searching for missing teacher whose car was recovered in New Orleans

Latest News

Around 20,000 gallons of oil spilled from an Entergy substation in Chalmette due to possible...
Three arrested in 20,000-gallon oil spill at Entergy substation
Duncan and Fazende preview Saints-Vikings
Jeff Duncan and Sean Fazende talk Jameis Winston injury concerns
Referee Shawn Hochuli (83) talks to New Orleans Saints' Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton before...
Winston misses Thursday’s Saints practice, despite previously saying he would return
Blues, Brews & BBQ Fest Cooking Demo
Blues, Brews & BBQ Fest Cooking Demo