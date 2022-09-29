ZURIK: Mayor Cantrell likely violated policy using city-owned apartment for personal use

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A weeks-long FOX 8 investigation shows New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell likely violated city policy, spending much of her time and staying overnight at a city-owned apartment, possibly without paying rent.

FOX 8 investigators spent weeks surveilling the Upper Pontalba apartment and obtained surveillance video showing the mayor coming and going in city vehicles.

The New Orleans Metropolitan Crime Commission on Thursday (Sept. 29) sent a letter to the City Council asking for an independent review.

Today we alerted the @NOLACityCouncil to Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s alleged ongoing use of the city-owned Upper Pontalba apartment. Stay tuned- more information to come on this issue. pic.twitter.com/1yzZiTDla6 — MetroCrimeNOLA (@MetroCrimeNOLA) September 29, 2022

The group says they have received “credible information and documentation from multiple independent sources” that Mayor Cantrell has been “inhabiting and/or personally utilizing” an apartment owned by the city and managed by the French Market Corporation.

The group says their sources regularly saw Mayor Cantrell coming and going from the apartment in a city vehicle, sometimes parked illegally. Sources also reported seeing Mayor Cantrell on the balcony of the apartment, putting up a privacy screen to obstruct the view of the balcony, and seeing packages addressed to her in the building’s mailroom.

The MCC is asking for the council to independently investigate the claims to determine if and for how long the mayor was using the apartment for personal use and whether or not she was paying rent.

The MCC says the fair market price of rent for the two-bedroom, two-bathroom Upper Pontalba apartment unit has been established at $2,991 per month.

