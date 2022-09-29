The Port of New Orleans hopes to have new shipping terminal in Violet by 2025

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Port of New Orleans says it hopes to have construction underway for a new $1.5 billion shipping terminal near Violet by the year 2025. Port officials are also saying 2022 should be a banner year for cruise business.

They came from all aspects of the city’s vital port industry, Thursday at the Marriott, gathering for the first time in three years to hear encouraging news, in the port’s cruise ship industry.

“We are back on track to have pre-pandemic numbers this year,” said Port Director Brandy Christian.

The cruise industry was virtually shut down by Covid, but now it’s back, with new cruise lines moving in this month.

“We will welcome Viking back for cruise line out of New Orleans in October,” said Christian.

But faced with increasing international competition, the port is also setting out some timelines to build a new massive shipping facility called Louisiana International Terminal in St. Bernard Parish.

“We have been making progress purchasing land in St Bernard Parish, which is strategic because it’s in the 100-year flood protection and it has an ability to handle larger vessels and its proximity to invite shippers,” said Christian.

But officials say they’re working with leaders in St. Bernard and Violet to deal with logistic hurdles for the 400-acre project.

“We are in the design process with the construction set to begin in 2025 and the first berth to open in 2028,” said Christian.

They say the new St. Bernard shipping terminal is vital to help the port maintain its position as a global leader in shipping, though concerns about impacts remain.

