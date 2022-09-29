BBB Accredited Business
QB Levi’s efficient performance lifts Bogalusa over John Ehret

Bogalusa QB Ashton Levi led the Jacks with 230 yards on 16-of-26 passing with two passing...
Bogalusa QB Ashton Levi led the Jacks with 230 yards on 16-of-26 passing with two passing touchdowns. He also was the team’s leading rusher with 39 yards on 12 carries.(Kevin Magee - Bogalusa Sports Network)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - Bogalusa improved their overall record to 3-1 on the road last week behind an efficient performance from junior quarterback Ashton Levi.

The Lumberjacks moved passed John Ehret (1-3) last Saturday with a 26-12 final score.

Levi led the Jacks with 230 yards on 16-of-26 passing with two passing touchdowns. He also was the team’s leading rusher with 39 yards on 12 carries.

Reynis Morris-Payne led all receivers with 80 yards on 4 catches. Aquanis Roberts hauled in 5 catches for 64 yards. Talik Williams also caught 2 passes for 43 yards.

Bogalusa will face Chalmette on the road this Friday (Sept. 30).

