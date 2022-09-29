BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Sarasota ‘first-in’ teams share first images

A tree and debris blocks a road in Sarasota County Thursday morning. Sheriff's deputies began...
A tree and debris blocks a road in Sarasota County Thursday morning. Sheriff's deputies began canvassing the county for damage after Hurricane Ian.(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:14 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is sharing what their “Tactical First In Teams” are seeing as they begin their pre-dawn damage assessment Thursday morning.

The teams deployed just after midnight and started clearing routes for emergency vehicles, thoroughfares to hospitals and access to lift stations. “We are out there in force, Sarasota County,” the sheriffs office said on Twitter. “Sit tight.”

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gun-waving woman at Donut King goes viral
Gun-waving woman at Donut King goes viral
Satellite projection of Ian in the Gulf
Ian expected to strengthen into a Cat 4 as it enters the Gulf
Hurricane Ian
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Ian coverage from WWSB in Sarasota
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
Texas schoolteacher Michelle Reynolds, 48, was reported missing by her husband on Sept. 22 and...
Texas authorities, NOPD searching for missing teacher whose car was recovered in New Orleans

Latest News

Referee Shawn Hochuli (83) talks to New Orleans Saints' Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton before...
Winston misses Thursday’s Saints practice, despite previously saying he would return
Blues, Brews & BBQ Fest Cooking Demo
Blues, Brews & BBQ Fest Cooking Demo
Ochsner: World Heart Day
Ochsner: World Heart Day
Kilometers for Kids
Kilometers for Kids
Dr. Griggs: Can a Healthy Diet Prevent Cancer?
Dr. Griggs: Can a Healthy Diet Prevent Cancer?