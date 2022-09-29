Sarasota ‘first-in’ teams share first images

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is sharing what their “Tactical First In Teams” are seeing as they begin their pre-dawn damage assessment Thursday morning.

The teams deployed just after midnight and started clearing routes for emergency vehicles, thoroughfares to hospitals and access to lift stations. “We are out there in force, Sarasota County,” the sheriffs office said on Twitter. “Sit tight.”

Here are a few images from our Tactical First In Teams (TFIT). We began damage assessment just after midnight & started clearing routes for emergency vehicles, thoroughfares to hospitals, access to lift stations & more. We are out there in force, Sarasota County. Sit tight. pic.twitter.com/fydWRksSme — SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) September 29, 2022

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.