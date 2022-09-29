Suspect killed after search for fugitive turns deadly in EBR Parish; LSP investigating

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A man was shot and killed as U.S. Marshals were searching for a fugitive around 7 a.m. Thursday in East Baton Rouge Parish, officials said.

The person who was shot was found in the 17000 block of Wisdom Drive, near Heck Young Road.

Louisiana State Police will lead the investigation into what happened and are expected to release more details soon.

LSP released the following statement about the officer-involved incident:

On September 29, 2022, shortly after 8:00 am, Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigation was requested by the United States Marshals Service to investigate a shooting incident involving members of the fugitive task force. The shooting occurred in the 17000 block of Wisdom Drive in East Baton Rouge Parish. The preliminary investigation revealed that shortly after 7:00 am, members of the task force were conducting an investigation near the 17000 block of Truth Drive when they encountered an active fugitive. One suspect is deceased. Louisiana State Police Crime Lab is processing the scene for evidence. The investigation is active and ongoing. More information will be released when it becomes available.

A possible suspect or motive is unknown at this time. (WAFB)

