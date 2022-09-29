BBB Accredited Business
Suspect killed after search for fugitive turns deadly in EBR Parish; LSP investigating

A possible suspect or motive is unknown at this time.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A man was shot and killed as U.S. Marshals were searching for a fugitive around 7 a.m. Thursday in East Baton Rouge Parish, officials said.

The person who was shot was found in the 17000 block of Wisdom Drive, near Heck Young Road.

Louisiana State Police will lead the investigation into what happened and are expected to release more details soon.

LSP released the following statement about the officer-involved incident:

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

