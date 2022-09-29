BBB Accredited Business
The sunshine and fall feeling continues

Tropical Storm Ian continues to impact Florida and the Southeast Coast
Temps this week
Temps this week(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More fall-feeling weather is on the way!

Thursday will be the coolest day with breezy winds and sunshine. Highs will be in the high 70s with overnight lows on the North Shore in the 50s, and 60s for the South Shore.

Through the weekend we stay dry and temperatures climb slightly each day.

Down in Florida, Ian made catastrophic landfall as a high-end Category 4 hurricane. Ian continues to track across the Florida Peninsula to the northeast, but has been downgraded to a tropical storm.

Heavy rainfall in places like Orlando continues Thursday, and Ian will move over the Atlantic once again before making its way into the Carolinas and Georgia coast by the end of the week. Tropical storm and hurricane alerts are in effect across the southeast coastline.

