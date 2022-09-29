BBB Accredited Business
Woman confronts man breaking into cars in Plum Orchard neighborhood, police say

Police Lights MGN
Police Lights MGN(MGN)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a woman confronts a man she saw allegedly breaking into cars Wednesday afternoon, the suspect brandished a gun, took the victim’s cell phone and threw it on the ground, police say.

Around 3:15 p.m., police responded to the robbery in the 5500 block of Samovar Drive. Police say the man threatened to kill her after throwing her phone to the ground, then he fled the scene.

Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to call Crimestoppers.

