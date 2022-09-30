Bruce; A picture perfect weekend ahead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Another picture perfect weekend is ahead as we see high in the lower 80s, bright sun and low humidity.

Cool northerly winds keep our highs Friday below average in the high 70s, with overnight lows on the North Shore in the high 40s and South Shore in the low 60s. We will have this fall-like feel through the weekend with temperatures in the low 80s.

Bruce: A picture perfect weekend is ahead with bright sun, warm temps in the lower 80s and the lower humidity will continue. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/poKYWmykmJ — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) September 30, 2022

By next week we will start to warm up a bit back to around average in the mid 80s. There is little chance for rain through next week.

In the tropics, Hurricane Ian has restrengthened after being downgraded to a tropical storm Thursday. Ian is set to make landfall Friday afternoon as a Category 1 hurricane on the coast of South Carolina.

