FFF: “Red Rifle” prepared to be QB1 on Sunday for the Saints

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF: Andy Dalton is primed to be the starting quarterback on Sunday, is the Bundesliga up for grabs this season, and a visit to Piece of Meat restaurant in Mid-City.

FOOTBALL

Andy Dalton was perfect in the preseason for the Black and Gold. He went 10-of-10 passing, including a TD pass.

Well, when Jameis Winston started struggling the last few weeks, Who-Dats started asking for the “Red Rifle.” On Sunday, it appears fans will get their wish.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Winston is doubtful to suit up for the Black and Gold. Which means, Dalton and his well coiffed hair will be QB1 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The veteran is ready to roll.

“It’s been the same preparations that I’ve had every week, and I always prepare myself the same way. So with whatever happens I know I’ll be ready, and so this week I’ve gotten a little more practice time,” said Andy Dalton.

This is Year 12 in the league for Dalton. His career win-loss record is 77-69-2. Getting that first “W” for the Saints will be a tall order.

No Winston on Sunday will be tough, but no Michael Thomas could be absolutely brutal for the Saints offense. Thomas was a spark plug for New Orleans in a Week 1 win.

Now, he’ll be on the sidelines with Winston, and bettors have taken notice. Saints are a 3-point underdog to the Vikings.

If the Saints want to not only cover, but win the game outright, they’ll need another perfect performance from the “Red Rifle.”

FÚTBOL

Bayern Munich has won 10-straight titles in the Bundesliga (German league). Prognostications of them possibly not winning an 11th in a row might be premature.

Before Friday’s match, Bayern had three ties and a loss in their four previous matches. Commentators opined they were on the struggle bus.

But, Bayern Munich fought back on that narrative against Bayer Leverkusen. They crushed their opponents, 4-0. Leroy Sané, Jamal Musiala, Sadio Mané, Thomas Müller all found the net.

So yes, Bayern hit a rut in the season, but never count out “Der FCB.”

FOOD

Piece of Meat used to be known primarily as a sandwich shop. Not anymore.

The restaurant upgraded their menu, and put more of a focus on upscale dining. I say it was a great call.

The boudin egg rolls with Sriracha mayo (on the original menu) were very tasty for an appetizer.

The 13 oz. Mishima Wagyu Denver was epic. Such a great cut of meat. Go medium on the temperature of the Wagyu.

For a side, go with the decadent million dollar mashers. That’s crispy ribeye bits, herbed tallow, sour cream, aged cheddar & green onions. It was absolutely divine.

