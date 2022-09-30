HOW TO WATCH: Key Saints players injured in Vikings clash

LONDON, U.K. (WVUE) - The Saints received another blow to its offense Sunday when the team announced that running back Alvin Kamara will be out. Kamara has been suffering with a rib injury.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen added Kamara that has quarterback Jameis Winston and wide receiver Michael Thomas out against Minnesota on Sunday in London.

The Saints have downgraded QB Jameis Winston from doubtful to out. — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 1, 2022

Michael Thomas is out for Sunday’s game according to #Saints head coach Dennis Allen. @FOX8NOLA — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) September 30, 2022

Jameis Winston missed his third straight practice on Friday for the Saints in London.

Andy Dalton continued to take first-team snaps with Taysom Hill in a reserve role at quarterback.

Saints practice has ended… Jameis Winston was not in attendance for the 3rd straight day. Andy Dalton took first team reps — Sean FazendeFOX8 (@SeanFazendeFOX8) September 30, 2022

How to watch

Sunday’s Saints game in London with the Vikings will air on WVUE Fox 8 at 8:30 a.m. It can also be streamed from the FOX Sports and FOX NOW apps, or online here. Radio broadcast of the game will be aired on WWL 105.3/870 AM.

Saints schedule (saints)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.