HOW TO WATCH: Key Saints players injured in Vikings clash

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: Sep. 30, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT
LONDON, U.K. (WVUE) - The Saints received another blow to its offense Sunday when the team announced that running back Alvin Kamara will be out. Kamara has been suffering with a rib injury.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen added Kamara that has quarterback Jameis Winston and wide receiver Michael Thomas out against Minnesota on Sunday in London.

Jameis Winston missed his third straight practice on Friday for the Saints in London.

Andy Dalton continued to take first-team snaps with Taysom Hill in a reserve role at quarterback.

How to watch

Sunday’s Saints game in London with the Vikings will air on WVUE Fox 8 at 8:30 a.m. It can also be streamed from the FOX Sports and FOX NOW apps, or online here. Radio broadcast of the game will be aired on WWL 105.3/870 AM.

