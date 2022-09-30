BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Man wins $7M scratch ticket prize while eating breakfast

As Eric Austin scratched off the tickets in his office in Virginia, he discovered he had won...
As Eric Austin scratched off the tickets in his office in Virginia, he discovered he had won the $7 million top prize in the 100X The Money game.(Virginia Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (Gray News) – A man from Maryland started his day on the right foot after picking up some lottery tickets on his way to work to scratch off while he had breakfast.

As Eric Austin scratched off the tickets in his office in Virginia, he discovered he had won the $7 million top prize in the 100X The Money game.

“It didn’t register at first,” Austin told Virginia Lottery officials as he claimed his prize. “I had to look at it a couple of times.”

He bought the winning ticket at a 7-Eleven in Alexandria.

Austin chose to take the one-time cash option of $4.2 million before taxes instead of the full $7 million prize in annual payments over 30 years.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DJ Jubilee stepping away from mentoring, coaching as violence overwhelms
‘I’m tired;’ Overwhelming violence pushes DJ Jubilee away from mentoring, coaching New Orleans kids
Satellite projection of Ian in the Gulf
Ian expected to strengthen into a Cat 4 as it enters the Gulf
Gun-waving woman at Donut King goes viral
Gun-waving woman at Donut King goes viral
Hurricane Ian
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Ian coverage from WWSB in Sarasota
Surveillance video shows New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell possibly violating city policy and...
ZURIK: Mayor Cantrell possibly violating policy using city-owned apartment for personal use

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin has launched the process of annexing parts of Ukraine by...
Ukraine accelerates NATO bid as Russia annexes seized areas
People shop at a Target store in Clifton, New Jersey, on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. The nation’s...
Resilient US consumers spend slightly more in August
Referee Shawn Hochuli (83) talks to New Orleans Saints' Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton before...
Dennis Allen: Winston doubtful; Thomas out against Vikings for Saints on Sunday in London
LIVE: Biden gives remarks on Hurricane Ian response