Saints lose after last-second missed field goal, Vikings 28 - Saints 25

The New Orleans Saints fell to the Vikings 25-28 in London on Sunday morning.(Ctsy. New Orleans Saints)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: Sep. 30, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT
LONDON, U.K. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints were a few doinks from winning a thriller in London, falling to the Minnesota Vikings, 28-25.

The teams kicked off at Tottenham Hot Spur stadium at 8:30 a.m. (CT) on Sunday to a rousing group of fans.

After the teams fought back-and-forth through the fourth quarter, Greg Joseph hit a 48-yard-field goal with less than two minutes in the game.

Despite making a 60-yard field goal moments earlier, Wil Lutz did not have enough to kick it from 62 yards out, as the ball bounced off the post.

A wickedly bad end overseas, after the Saints appeared to never have a grip on offense, and some costly penalties.

Justin Jefferson had 10 catches for 147 yards. Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins also had a solid game.

The Saints were without starters Jameis Winston, Michael Thomas, Andrus Peat and Alvin Kamara. Kamara was a gameday decision.

Saints backup quarterback Andy Dalton performed well, throwing for an efficient 236 yards and a touchdown on 20 completions . He did not throw the ball away, but did lose a fumble early.

The Saints fall to 1-3, while the Vikings improved to 3-1 with decent positioning in the NFC this early in the season.

The Saints head back to the Superdome on Sunday to play Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals at noon.

See Sean Fazende’s updates from London:

Jameis Winston missed his third straight practice on Friday for the Saints in London.

Andy Dalton continued to take first-team snaps with Taysom Hill in a reserve role at quarterback.

