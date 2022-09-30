BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Sheriff’s office: 2 injured when USPS mail truck crashes, bursts into flames

2 people were seriously hurt in a crash in Pepin County, Wis. on Sept. 29, 2022.
Two people were hurt when a commercial truck crashed into a pickup truck head-on Thursday morning in west-central Wisconsin.(Pepin County Sheriff's Office)
By Jimmie Kaska and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEPIN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) – A commercial truck hauling mail for the U.S. Postal Service crashed into a pickup truck head-on and burst into flames Thursday morning, according to the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release that a passerby pulled the driver of the pickup truck out of the vehicle, “undoubtedly” saving his life.

The pickup truck driver, 25-year-old Levi Hayden, was flown to a hospital in Eau Claire with critical injuries and was later taken to a hospital in Rochester, Minnesota.

The driver of the commercial mail truck, 35-year-old Eric Rubenzer, was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

2 people were seriously hurt in a crash in Pepin County, Wis. on Sept. 29, 2022.
2 people were seriously hurt in a crash in Pepin County, Wis., on Sept. 29, 2022.(Pepin County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DJ Jubilee stepping away from mentoring, coaching as violence overwhelms
‘I’m tired;’ Overwhelming violence pushes DJ Jubilee away from mentoring, coaching New Orleans kids
Satellite projection of Ian in the Gulf
Ian expected to strengthen into a Cat 4 as it enters the Gulf
Surveillance video shows New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell possibly violating city policy and...
ZURIK: Mayor Cantrell possibly violating policy using city-owned apartment for personal use
Gun-waving woman at Donut King goes viral
Gun-waving woman at Donut King goes viral
Hurricane Ian
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Ian coverage from WWSB in Sarasota

Latest News

President Biden spoke about Putin's claims to Ukrainian territories, announcing he won't get...
Biden: Putin won't get away with 'sham routine'
Damaged homes and businesses are seen in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., on Thursday, Sep 29, 2022,...
LIVE: Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida surveys devastation
RAW: Surveillance video of Mayor Cantrell coming and going from Jackson Square apartment
RAW: Surveillance video of Mayor Cantrell possibly using city-owned apartment for personal use
President Joe Biden speaks in this file photo. The U.S. on Friday sanctioned more than 1,000...
Biden vows Russia won’t ‘get away with’ Ukraine annexation
President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and her husband Doug...
Bidens host reception for National Hispanic Heritage Month